Coronavirus - Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (03 September 2020)

Thirty-seven (37) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5079 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, two hundred, and fifty-five (4255). To date, two thousand, one hundred, and sixty-three (2163) patients have recovered and been discharged, including ninety-two (92) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is two thousand, one hundred and seventy-four (2174) and seventeen (18) deaths. The new death is a Rwandan male of 31 years from Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (23) from contacts of positive cases, Rusizi (4), Gisagara (3), Gakenke (2), Nyabihu (1), Kamonyi (1), Nyanza (1), Musanze (1), and Rubavu (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows: Phone : 114 (toll-free); Whatsapp message to: +250788202080; E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

