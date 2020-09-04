Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Right to a Jury Trial in Idaho Evictions

This YouTube video by Idaho Legal Aid Services, Inc. explains a tenant's right to a jury trial in Idaho evictions where a question of fact is in dispute (where the parties disagree on some fact materially related to the case). 

Attached below please find forms and information that may be helpful to you in your eviction case related to requesting a jury trial.

 

For more information, please visit Idaho's 211 Website: https://211.idaho.gov/ or Idaho Housing's Website: https://www.idahohousing.com/covid-19/.

