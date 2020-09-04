State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[ New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

[Vermont Rte 22a in Shoreham at the intersection of Brown Road ] is CLOSED in the area of Brown RD due to a disabled tt unit .

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.