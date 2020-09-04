Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Closure

This is now clear and open again

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

[ New Haven  Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

[Vermont Rte 22a in Shoreham at the intersection of Brown Road ] is  CLOSED  in the area of Brown RD  due to a disabled tt unit . 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

