Governor Bullock Secures Support from FEMA to Fight Wildfires

Governor Steve Bullock today announced that the state has secured Federal Management Assistance Grants (FMAG) from FEMA to assist with costs associated with fighting the Huff Fire burning in Garfield County, the Bobcat Fire burning in Musselshell and Yellowstone Counties, and the Snider and Rice Fires burning in Rosebud County.

“I’m grateful to all of the incredible folks who stepped up quickly and diligently yesterday to work to contain the threatening wildfires we saw emerge around our state from gusty winds and warm temperatures,” said Governor Bullock. “As firefighters continue to work around the clock to keep Montanans and their property safe, we ask that Montanans take seriously warnings and evacuation orders from local officials and follow all precautions.”

Yesterday Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) submitted the requests for firefighting assistance, with two of those requests approved yesterday evening and the third this morning by FEMA. The FMAG makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs. Eligible costs include materials and supplies, mobilization and demobilization, equipment use, and expenses for field camps. Additionally, each FMAG is eligible for over $450,000 in federal mitigation funding.

The Huff Fire, which started on September 2, has burned over 30,000 acres and threatened over 900 structures, including a school and hospital. The Bobcat Fire, which started on September 2, has burned over 20,000 acres and threatened between 500-700 homes and a coal mine. The Snider and Rice Fires have burned over 48,000 acres and threatened over 1,050 structures.