Georgetown Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Sept. 4, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Taurean Kerrington Howard, 36, of Georgetown, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Howard distributed child sexual abuse material.

Howard was arrested on September 2, 2020. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.