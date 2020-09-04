Heroic Hearts Project Receives Coveted Grant from Dr. Bronner’s Heal Soul Campaign
The non-profit organization is the recipient of $100,000 for its PTSD research and treatment options for military veterans.
We are so incredibly grateful to receive such a generous grant from Dr. Bronner’s Heal Soul Campaign”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY – Heroic Hearts Project is pleased to announce it is the recipient of a coveted grand from the prestigious Dr. Bronner’s Heal Soul Campaign.
— Jesse Gould
The Heroic Hearts Project is a proprietary program to veterans who are interested in pursuing treatment options for PTSD. The non-profit organization works primarily with alternative mental health treatments to research and develop methods which support and educate military veterans to live a healthier and more hopeful lifestyle. Additionally, the organization helps to provide financial scholarships to veterans who are struggling financially.
In the organization’s most recent news, the Heroic Hearts Project is excited to announce it has been awarded a grant of $100,000 by Dr. Bronner’s Heal Soul Campaign to support its initiatives. This grant will help the organization to support military veterans who need financial assistance and PTSD treatment options.
“We are so incredibly grateful to receive such a generous grant from Dr. Bronner’s Heal Soul Campaign,” says founder of Heroic Hearts Project, Jesse Gould. “To date, we have provided more than $250,000 in support to veterans who have applied for our services. This grant will give us additional opportunities to support those who served our country to reduce stress, anxiety, and live a more peaceful life.”
For more information about the Heroic Hearts Project, please visit www.heroicheartsproject.org.
About the Heroic Hearts Project
The Heroic Hearts Project is a non-profit organization which supports the well-being of military veterans. The organization works specifically with veterans who can trace a major part of their trauma to their time in service, with preference going towards those with combat-related or sexual trauma.
The organization’s motto is “leading the way in the fight against PTSD.”
Contact Information
Jesse Gould
386-314-9563
Contact@heroicheartsproject.org
www.heroicheartsproject.org
Jesse Gould
Heroic Hearts Project, Inc.
+1 386-314-9563
