Vivache Designs Taking World by Storm with Transformative Murals for Communities

The company has been commissioned for work in Los Angeles, throughout the United States, and internationally.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Vivache Designs is pleased to announce it is rapidly taking the world by storm with its stunningly transformative murals for communities across the globe.Vivache Designs is a full-service art and design company based in Los Angeles, California. The company’s graphic designers, muralists, and sculpture experts have successfully completed 70+ commissioned murals throughout the local area, in addition to overseas. At its core, Vivache Designs thinks of itself as a modern-day renaissance company, with a multitude of skill sets impacting the art world.Vivache Designs is passionate about making the world a better place by uplifting spaces everywhere – oftentimes in places that are unexpected. For example, Vivache Designs experienced early success in launching a cultural incubator at a local gym in the downtown LA arts district, creating a mural painting gallery that unites community and uplifts street art and culture. The company continues to disrupt the space by launching the “Highway Gallery” concept. The first highway mural was in partnership with MBK Real Estate and the City of Carson, located off LA’s iconic 405 freeway. The mural was completed by Michael Che Romero himself, the Creative Designer and Co-founder of Vivache Designs.“We look forward to creating visually stunning highway mural paintings for our new Highway Gallery concept. The mural was designed to honor Southern California and create a sense of belonging,” says Romero. “I really wanted to ease the stress of people’s commute -, to make them take a breath as they drive in LA’s notorious traffic. My goal is to create a Highway Gallery so art can transform spaces and replace the anxiety of driving in traffic with a sense of upliftment and community.”“I wanted to bring street art into this dynamic contemporary form, while drawing on the beauty and diversity that is South LA/South Bay,” Romero continues. “Every element within the mural is a testament to our region - from the red and blue gradation tones that represent the sunset and ocean to the repeated floral stencil pattern that showcases the fertility of the land alongside the palm tree silhouettes. The race- and gender-ambiguous line art face is a tribute to our incredible diversity – and the form gazes up hopefully, looking into the future and connecting with the human spirit. This is meant to embrace the sense of community that Evolve is building with its units. Finally, the City of Carson logo acts as the sun – the catalyst for the creation. We look forward to creating visually stunning highway mural paintings for our new Highway Gallery concept.”For more information about Vivache Designs, or to connect with them about a potential project, please visit https://vivachedesigns.com/ . The time to invigorate and inspire communities is today!About the CompanyThe team at Vivache Designs believes that art is meant to impact individuals and community in a variety of ways: from beautifying spaces to a call to action, evoking a new sense of what community and togetherness might mean, embracing multiculturalism, connection to the land, and to challenge oneself.