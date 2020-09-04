Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 25

  • The Presidential Task Force met with Traditional Authority leaders to discuss enforcement of gazetted guidelines

  • HCT established a task team to recommend action on coordination challenges

  • 11,124 persons screened at points of entry in Mwanza and Dedza Districts;

  • 1000 girls and child marriage survivors received bicycles to strengthen safe spaces

  • ECAM report highlights significant current and future job losses due to the pandemic

  • A phased re-opening of schools to start next week; education cluster reports inadequate funding to facilitate safe school reopening

  • 184 farmers trained in adapting farming to the COVID-19 crisis

  • 77% of the agriculture cluster requirements remain unfunded

