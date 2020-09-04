Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview - 04 September 2020

28,600+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1

168,000+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,508 Currently in quarantine facilities

1. Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to assist GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

• Regional Emergency Coordination Centers (ECC) were established in Dire Dawa and Hawassa to strengthen coordination and resource mobilization among government and non-government partners working in quarantine facilities.

2. Disease Surveillance

Between 1 April and 04 September, Ethiopia received over 28,600 returnees: 7,296 from Djibouti, 6,732 from Somalia, 5,511 from Sudan, 3,162 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,201 from Kenya, 1,024 from Kuwait, 765 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

• Registered 899 new returnee migrants in the past week, and 1,508 are currently in quarantine centers undergoing the mandatory quarantine period.

• Continued to provide personal protective equipment such as face masks, gloves and sanitizers to quarantine facility staff in Jijiga and Semera.

• Continued to distribute non-food items (NFIs) in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions including dignity kits, medications, kitchen sets, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

• Provided water trucking to a temporary quarantine facility in Wajale, Jijiga. Trained four hygiene promoters in quarantine facilities in Jijiga.

• Reached 35 returnees in Addis Ababa quarantine facilities with health promotion and COVID-19 awareness-raising.

• Screened 4,561 individuals for COVID-19 at government health posts in Gedeo Zone, West Guji and East Wollega supported by IOM’s mobile health and nutrition teams.