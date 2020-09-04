Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts, U.S. Secretary of Ag Perdue, and UNL Chancellor Green Sign Shared Stewardship Agreement on Forest Management

From left to right: Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor

Ronnie Green, Governor Pete Ricketts, and United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Gov. Ricketts speaks at this morning’s shared stewardship signing ceremony.

Secretary Perdue talks about the strong relationship between the State of Nebraska

and the federal government at today’s ceremony.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green signed an agreement at the State Capitol to promote good stewardship of Nebraska’s forests. U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, also participated in the signing ceremony.

The Shared Stewardship Agreement convenes interested stakeholders, paves the way for increased collaboration between state and federal agencies, and leverages combined resources to best manage the state’s forests.

The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS), part of the University of Nebraska, manages the state’s 1.5 million acres of forest. To learn more about the mission of NFS, and about Nebraska’s forests, click here.

Video from today’s ceremony is available here.

###