St. Johnsbury Barracks / Death investigation

CASE#: 20A404489

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Early morning hours, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1270 U.S. Route 5, St. Johnsbury, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Joshua Dovholuk

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020, in St. Johnsbury. The death of Joshua Dovholuk of Lincoln, New Hampshire, occurred shortly after his release from the custody of the Department of Corrections and following several interactions with law enforcement during the preceding day.

Law enforcement contact with Mr. Dovholuk first occurred at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, when state troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on S. Wheelock Road in Lyndon. Responding troopers located Mr. Dovholuk apparently uninjured near a vehicle on its side. He was evaluated by EMS first responders and released at the scene. The vehicle was towed, and troopers provided Mr. Dovholuk a ride to a nearby convenience store so he could use the phone and wait for assistance at a safe location.

Several hours later, at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, members of the St. Johnsbury Police Department had an interaction with Mr. Dovholuk in the Village of St. Johnsbury during which Mr. Dovholuk appeared to be impaired due to an unknown cause. He received an evaluation by Northeast Kingdom Human Services and was authorized to be brought to detox at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He was screened at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital before being brought to the correctional complex and was cleared medically for detox.

Mr. Dovholuk was taken into Department of Corrections custody for detox at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, and was released at about 6:30 a.m. the following day. Several minutes later, a Department of Corrections staff member located Mr. Dovholuk in apparent medical distress in the parking lot of the correctional complex and called 911. A CALEX ambulance transported Mr. Dovholuk to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Vermont State Police was notified of Mr. Dovholuk’s death at 8:12 a.m. and began an investigation. Preliminary investigation has determined that Mr. Dovholuk suffered from a significant preexisting medical condition and had not been following his treatment plan. The death does not appear to be suspicious or connected to his interactions with law enforcement or the Department of Corrections. Mr. Dovholuk was cooperative in all his interactions with police and the Department of Corrections, and at no time did police or DOC staff use force.

Mr. Dovholuk’s body was brought to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The results of the autopsy are pending toxicology testing, which can take several weeks. The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone who may have information that could be relevant to the case is asked to call Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner at the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

No further details are currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

