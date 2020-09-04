9th Annual Gateway Conference to Feature Electric Vehicle and Mobility Panel on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, will host its 9 th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9th and 10th, 2020.



On September 9th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Gateway will host a panel that brings together some of the early leaders in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) and mobility industries. Discussion will center around the different approaches being taken to address current obstacles to widespread EV adoption, as well as the future direction of personal mobility.

The panel will be moderated by Gateway executives Matt Glover, senior managing director and the head of the firm’s technology practice, as well as Tom Colton, director and the head of the firm’s EV practice. Confirmed industry participants include:

, one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry, including electric bikes, scooters, and cruisers. Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector.

