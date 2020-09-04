Steve Ruby West Virginia Responds to News of Postponement in Trial Against Opioid Manufacturers
Lawyer Steve Ruby West Virginia takes a closer look at news of a crucial opioid trial's postponement following continued coronavirus delays.CHARLESTON, WV, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postponed in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, multiple opioid manufacturers from across the U.S. continue to await trial. A celebrated Charleston-based attorney, Steve Ruby West Virginia takes a more detailed look at the case in hand.
"A much-anticipated trial against multiple opioid manufacturers and distributors was postponed recently in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the virus," explains Steve Ruby West Virginia, speaking from his office in Charleston, the so-called Mountain State's popular and bustling capital city.
A decision was made earlier this year by the courts to postpone a widely talked about trial against a number of pharmaceutical companies and their distributors pertaining to the opioid crisis affecting large swathes of the United States, according to Steve Ruby West Virginia. The official line, the lawyer says, concerning the postponement of the trial, cites continuing coronavirus delays.
"The case will have the eyes of the nation on it," suggests Steve Ruby West Virginia. Individuals from across the U.S. are expected to attend, he says. "This, I believe, ultimately drove the court's decision to delay the trial in the first instance," Steve Ruby West Virginia goes on, "and until the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic subsides to a point whereby which the safety of those in attendance can be assured."
The trial, however, both Steve Ruby West Virginia and the courts have said, must not be delayed even a single moment longer than is absolutely necessary. "It's imperative that the actions perpetrated by pharmaceutical companies, opioid manufacturers, and their distributors be presented," the attorney stresses, "in an open court where the facts can be laid bare in front of the nation as a whole."
Several famous companies, it's reported, involved not just in the production of opioids, but also the marketing of opioid-based drugs, are currently fielding all manner of lawsuits from various sides. Defendants in the specific case in question, meanwhile, are said to include manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and Allergan, plus distributors including Cardinal, McKesson, and Rochester.
"Altogether, upwards of 3,000 lawsuits are now pending against a combination of opioid drug manufacturers and their distributors," reveals lawyer Steve Ruby West Virginia.
Widely deemed responsible for a large proportion of America's ongoing opioid crisis, around 50,000 U.S. citizens now die from overdoses every year stemming from prescription and non-prescription opioid drugs combined, according to the latest figures. Facilitated by opioid manufacturers and their distributors, the same figures also suggest that around 1.7 million people in the United States currently struggle with addiction to prescription-only opioid drugs – a number backed up by data from the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality.
"The pharmaceutical industry continues to see its reputation sink amid the ongoing, and still currently worsening, opioid epidemic," suggests Steve Ruby West Virginia in closing, "so it's vital that we do not allow the postponement of the trial in question, against manufacturers, first and foremost, to continue any longer than absolutely necessary."
