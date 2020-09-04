Coronavirus - Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (4th September 2020)
In the last 24hrs Zambia recorded 116 new cases (out of 1400 tests), 0 deaths and 10 recoveries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,106 in the last 365 days.
In the last 24hrs Zambia recorded 116 new cases (out of 1400 tests), 0 deaths and 10 recoveries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).