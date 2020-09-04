Producer Lindsay Guion Extends His Academic Scholarship Campaign Deadline
CHAIRMAN AND CEO of GUION PARTNERS, Lindsay Guion, is proud and grateful to support individuals pursuing a post-secondary education.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of recent events, Lindsay would also like to extend the scholarship deadline to Sept 30th. Named after the legendary blues singer and Empress of Blues, Bessie Smith, the initiative was put in place to help provide financial aid to students currently struggling to make tuition payments. As an entertainment advisor to the Bessie Smith Estate, Lindsay can think of no better way to honor her legacy than by helping to support musically gifted individuals.
With $5,000 in scholarship funds to be claimed, applicants must submit a 500-word essay that speaks to the theme "Music as Therapy or Voice as an Expressive Musical Instrument." Students must also submit an online application form via the official website.
Additionally, applicants must be currently enrolled at an accredited university or college in North America and provide proof of acceptance.
Lindsay encourages all those who meet the requirements to apply. For more information on the Bessie Smith Scholarship please visit the following site.
About Lindsay Guion
Lindsay Guion is a 20-year music industry executive, Founder, Chairman and CEO of GUION PARTNERS and the President/CEO of The Urban Network, powered by Music Industry Quarterly.
Despite his extensive professional achievements, Lindsay also aims to cultivate positive change in his industry, which is why he is contributing $5,000 USD to help three deserving individuals pursue their post- secondary education.
For more information on Lindsay Guion and his professional projects, please visit his official site here.
Belinda Foster
AWJ Platinum Marketing and Public Relations
+1 (424) 222-0990
email us here