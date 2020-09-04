BRANDENBURG ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, Ontario, September 4th, 2020 – Brandenburg Energy Corp. (“Brandenburg” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company wishes to add Joseph Meckler to the current board of directors, effective on the date hereof.

Joseph Meckler is a Sr. IT Consultant providing services to major healthcare organizations across North America. He has an extensive set of technical skills within information technology, data systems, web design, and security. Joseph brings value to the Brandenburg team with his expert knowledge of data systems and security, especially as the company looks to enter into new business opportunities. Joseph graduated from York University with a Specialized Honours Bcom in Information Technology.

About Brandenburg

The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Aaron Meckler
Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
T: 647 502-3558
E: aaron@amukacapital.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the effective date that Joseph Meckler becomes a director of the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

Aaron Meckler
Brandenburg Energy Corp.
+1 647-502-3558
