Turtle Trilogy Culminates With "Custer and His Naked Ladies"
Sometimes, Custer is just an ole yeller dog…and Naked Ladies are just old ladies in capri pants!
I'm not a formula writer; I write each story in the style that's best for that particular story, so each one is different. Remember, I'm an independent so I'm often left unsupervised!”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janelle Meraz Hooper's novel tells a story of female empowerment, reservation life, and dodging mobsters. With “Custer and His Naked Ladies,” Janelle Meraz Hooper's Turtle Trilogy reaches its riveting conclusion. Readers will follow Glory after her husband dumps her, leaving her to chart a course on her own terms and perhaps find someone who can actually give her the fulfillment she seeks. Her biological clock is not just ticking anymore but pounding like a powwow drum.
— Janelle Meraz Hooper
This story is about finding one's roots. Glory is part-Hispanic and part-Anglo and she grew up on a reservation. She hopes to rediscover herself by going back to her home in Oklahoma. It is not that simple though, since her glorious homecoming is soured as her mother's home turns out to be in turmoil. For one, her greedy and murderous stepmother, Frieda, has returned. Moreover, a group of mobsters wants to turn her mother's resort on reservation land into a casino. To make matters worse, Glory's cousin has gotten kidnapped in Mexico while doing missionary work. And lastly, her beloved turtles (Glory is a marine biologist specializing in turtles.) are caught up in an environmental crisis. The fracas reaches a point where the mobsters kidnap her and try to kill her, leading Glory to count herself as an endangered species!
The greatest peril, though, happens to be within her own heart. Mainly because she reconnects with an old classmate, Soap, who has grown up to be a sexy Comanche lawyer who aims to do something about the powwow drum pounding in Glory's head. Readers will see whether Glory ends up getting rubbed out by the mob or if she finds the fulfillment that she seeks.
Hooper sprinkles "Custer and His Naked Ladies" with Spanish phrases and Comanche words, while depicting life on the reservation and the complexities of reservation life. She weaves an engaging and moving narrative full of Southwest flavor and a character-driven story rife with suspense and romance.
Although Custer & His Naked Ladies is the third book in her Turtle Trilogy, each book stands alone.
About the Author:
Janelle Meraz Hooper specializes in women's fiction and is also a playwright. Her latest work is "Geronimo, Life on the Reservation” (www.GeronimoLifeontheReservation.com), a one-man show starring Rudy Ramos focusing on the life of Geronimo after he was sent to the reservation.
Hooper now lives in Washington State with her husband.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Turtle Trilogy. Custer and His Naked Ladies, book trailer