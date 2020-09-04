Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Fallen Cleveland Police Officer

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz: 

"Detective Skernivitz gave his life trying to keep danger off the streets of Cleveland. This tragedy shows once again the valor and honor of the police — and that there are yet dangerous, evil men in the world who must be brought to justice.

My heart breaks for his family and I pray that in their grief, they find solace in his legacy of service and sacrifice.”

MEDIA CONTACT:  Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

