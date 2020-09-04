Beyond Celiac Presents America’s Largest National Celiac Disease Virtual Event to Support a Cure

Powerful Mix of Advocacy, Information and Entertainment on Tap for Oct. 23rd Virtual Fundraiser

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac, the nation’s leading celiac disease organization known for its tireless work in patient advocacy and as the driving catalyst for a cure, is making another big move to empower and serve its community. On Oct. 23 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, the organization is hosting An Evening Beyond Celiac, the largest virtual event of its kind this year, to celebrate the ongoing acceleration of work to find a cure for celiac disease by 2030.

With anticipated participation from community members in every state in the country, the exciting evening will spotlight the Beyond Celiac scientific roadmap and the multidisciplinary, partnership-based approach that will bring results. Mixed into the evening’s agenda are musical performances and ask-the-expert segments.

“A cure for celiac disease is within our reach, so Beyond Celiac is hosting the biggest evening our community has ever seen to celebrate what life will be like once we can finally eat without fear,” said Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast. “With the strides we are making in research and the unrivaled focus and innovation of our science team, this night will be an entertainment-filled salute to the power of working together to accelerate a cure.”

Highlights planned for An Evening Beyond Celiac with emcee Diana Rocco, reporter for New York’s ABC7, include:

A discussion with Beyond Celiac Chief Scientist & Strategy Officer Salvo Alesci, MD, PhD ; Chief Scientific Investment Officer Ken Kilgore, PhD, MBA ; and Board Chair Alan Ehrlich, MD , and moderated by Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast

; Chief Scientific Investment Officer ; and Board Chair , and Beyond Celiac CEO Ask-the-Expert segments with New York Times best-selling author Mark Hyman, MD and pediatric gastroenterologist Ritu Verma, MD , University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center

and pediatric gastroenterologist , University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center Exclusive musical performances by Marian Hill , Arturo Chacón-Cruz and Philadelphia duo The Younger Brothers Band

, and Philadelphia duo A gluten-free cooking demo with actress, comedian and cookbook author Anna Vocino

Through Sept. 10, any donation to the organization’s SepTENber campaign includes access to the virtual event. Starting Sept. 11, individual access requires a minimum contribution of $50. Sponsorship packages from $125 - $25,000 are also available and include delivery of gourmet gluten-free meals to enjoy during the celebration, as well as other gifts and recognition of support. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.beyondceliac.org/evening.

Funds raised through this event benefit the numerous strategic initiatives Beyond Celiac is leading to accelerate a cure for celiac disease, a serious genetic autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

Attachments

Claire Baker Beyond Celiac 267-419-2111 cbaker@beyondceliac.org