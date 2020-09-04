Key Digital Presents Digital Trade Show KeyCon 2020

September 9th-11th

/EIN News/ -- Mount Vernon, New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the award-winning leaders in digital video and control systems extends an exclusive invitation to its highly anticipated virtual trade show, KeyCon 2020. This interactive cyber-booth tour on September 9th,10th and 11th on the Key Digital website will deliver a thorough and concise demonstration of Key Digital’s valuable hardware and software ecosystem specific to AV over IP, Presentation Solutions including the upcoming Plug and Present automation system, and the new Key Digital Medical Monitoring System.

Building on Key Digital’s strong culture of online training and digital content, the company designed KeyCon to mimic the booth walls showcasing the products and services previously slated for display at InfoComm 2020. In fact, the company aim is to provide the attendees with an interactive digital experience quite similar to that of the brick-and-mortar legacy trade show complete with diagrams and graphics of the physical booth design.

“Key Digital thrives on any trade show floor, and we are excited to launch KeyCon 2020 as our innovative solution to current travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines. Our creative and resourceful team stands ready to jump over the hurdles we’re all currently facing, and switching to online content is an inspiring new way to connect both with those that we would have met face-to-face at InfoComm or CEDIA 2020 and also those that might not have had the opportunity to travel to that particular trade show. This is a positive approach to forging new relationships and strengthening existing connections, and we look forward to the reception of our original digital platform,” said Masha Lakhter, COO of Key Digital.

Attendees will leave the digital booth tour with a wealth of information on Key Digital’s pre-configured AV over IP systems scalable up to 256 inputs and 256 outputs, easily installed in currently existing network structures, and covering a versatile scope. They will also learn about Key Digital’s new app-ready Presentation Solutions soft-codec enabling product family with HDBaseT, HDMI, audio, and control using the company’s extensive hardware and software ecosystem. Another wall features the Key Digital Medical Monitoring System, a local network AV solution for effective and immediate telecommunication between patient and nurse in hospital, hospice, or in-patient facilities. Visitors can also expect to be educated on our new solutions, including our newest product, the KD-BYOD4K, designed to satisfy distance learning and/or hybrid participation in classrooms and also fulfilling conference rooms needs by creating ease of collaboration.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

