GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on September 1, 2020, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted seven new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 11,678 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $60.45 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 46,585 shares of the company’s common stock. These awards were made under GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017 and has been amended and restated from time to time.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact Information:
Steven Immergut (media)
650-410-3258
simmergut@gbt.com

Stephanie Yao (investors)
650-741-7730
syao@gbt.com

