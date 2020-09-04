Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Archrock to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) today announced that Brad Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host meetings with investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 9, 2020.

In addition, Doug Aron, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 10, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. The webcast link and slides will be available prior to the commencement of the meetings under the “Investors” tab of our website, www.archrock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression.  Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

For information, contact:

Megan Repine
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 836-8360
investor.relations@archrock.com








