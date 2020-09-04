Cyclerion to Participate at Upcoming September 2020 Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators for the treatment of serious and orphan diseases, today announced that Company management will be participating in several upcoming September 2020 investor conferences:



A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright, Cantor, and Oppenheimer presentations can be accessed within the Investors & Media section of the Cyclerion.com website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Lead programs include its vascular-targeted olinciguat in Phase 2 development for sickle cell disease and IW-6463, a pioneering CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator in clinical development for Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv)

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter ( @Cyclerion ) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion ).