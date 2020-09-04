Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following two investor conferences in September:

D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Virtual Software and Internet Conference

  • Wednesday, September 9th (one-on-one meetings only)

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the formal presentation at the Jefferies conference, click on the link listed above or visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com

Primary Logo

