Electromedical Technologies Receives FINRA Approval for New Trading Symbol: “EMED”

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) (“Electromedical Technologies” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro®, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) has approved the Company’s official symbol change to “EMED” (from “ELCQ”).



The stock will begin trading under the “EMED” symbol beginning today, September 4, 2020.

“We are pleased to get this step accomplished because it helps to create a more coherent and cohesive public identity for our current and prospective shareholders,” remarked Matthew Wolfson, Electromedical Technologies CEO. “We have built something with truly game-changing potential for those in search of a better treatment process for chronic pain, which is an enormous market opportunity. And everything we can do to make our relationship with public market investors more seamless is a positive development helping to drive future growth.”

This official stock symbol change follows a series of positive developments for the Company, including the establishment of a government VA FSS Contract (Number V797D-40250) allowing the Company to sell to any VA, DAPA, or government facility and the sale of 8,000 units of the WellnessPRO® device, with customers including over 250 schools and universities using the Company’s devices in athletic departments and research programs, as well as a number of professional athletes and sports teams in the NBA, NHL, and NFL.

The Company is also developing its next-generation product, the WellnessPro® POD, which has been designed to address not only chronic pain, but new modalities using frequencies that naturally tap into the body’s electrochemical system without the use of potentially harmful drugs.

Given these advances, management felt the Company’s prior stock symbol was an unnecessary impediment to the expression of a fully coherent public identity capable of creating a platform that will make sense as Electromedical Technologies continues to work to establish itself as the leadership solution in the rapidly growing Bioelectronic Medicine marketplace.

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, visit https://electromedtech.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Wolfson

Tel: 1.888.880.7888

email: ceo@electromedtech.com

https://electromedtech.com

Public Relations Contact:

Tiger Global Marketing & Branding Agency

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com



