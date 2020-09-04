Rutland Barracks / DUI / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 20B403398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773 – 9101

DATE/TIME: September 03, 2020

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Danby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mount Tabor Ave

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved/ Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Ravell

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Effingham, New Hampshire

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Undercarriage damage, Minor passenger side damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 04, 2020 at approximately 1659 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Route 7 near Mount Tabor Ave in Danby, VT. During the investigation, it was determined vehicle 1 was operated by Michael Revell. Vehicle 1 was traveling south on Route 7 when it left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle reentered the roadway and crossed the northbound lane and came to a final position of uncontrolled rest after striking another guardrail. Troopers made contact with Ravell who showed signs of impairment. Ravell was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and released on citation for DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2020 at 1000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

