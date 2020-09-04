Rutland Barracks / DUI / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
CASE#: 20B403398
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773 – 9101
DATE/TIME: September 03, 2020
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Danby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mount Tabor Ave
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved/ Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Ravell
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Effingham, New Hampshire
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Undercarriage damage, Minor passenger side damage
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 04, 2020 at approximately 1659 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Route 7 near Mount Tabor Ave in Danby, VT. During the investigation, it was determined vehicle 1 was operated by Michael Revell. Vehicle 1 was traveling south on Route 7 when it left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle reentered the roadway and crossed the northbound lane and came to a final position of uncontrolled rest after striking another guardrail. Troopers made contact with Ravell who showed signs of impairment. Ravell was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and released on citation for DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2020 at 1000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701
Office # (802) 773-9101