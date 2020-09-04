Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19  9.3.20

Published: Sep 03, 2020

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order extending consumer protections against price gouging through March 4, 2021 as California continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protections generally prohibit sellers of any kind from increasing prices on food, consumer goods, medical or emergency supplies, and certain other items by more than 10 percent.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

###