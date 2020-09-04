Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,397 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19  9.3.20

Published:

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order extending consumer protections against price gouging through March 4, 2021 as California continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protections generally prohibit sellers of any kind from increasing prices on food, consumer goods, medical or emergency supplies, and certain other items by more than 10 percent.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19  9.3.20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.