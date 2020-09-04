/EIN News/ -- WISeKey to Release First Half 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 8

Schedules Conference Call & Webcast for September 8 at 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m.

Zug, Switzerland – September 4, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it will issue its first half 2020 financial results on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Carlos Moreira, CEO and Peter Ward, CFO will host a conference call on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results, recent business developments and growth initiatives. A Q&A session will follow the prepared remarks.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

United States (Toll) 877-445-9755 United States (Toll Free) 201-493-6744 Spain (fixed) ATT: 900 834 236 Spain (mobile) ATT: 900 834 876 United Kingdom (fixed) ATT: 0 800 756 3429 France (fixed) ATT /excl. Monaco: 0 800 912 848 Switzerland (fixed) ATT: 0 800 835 525 Switzerland (mobile) ATT: 0 800 891 374 Italy (fixed) ATT: 800 791 612 Italy (mobile) ATT: 800 796 508 Netherlands (fixed) ATT: 0 800 023 4340 Netherlands (mobile) ATT: 0 800 022 3580 Germany (fixed) ATT: 0 800 182 0040 Germany (mobile) ATT: 0 800 184 4713



To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time. The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via this link and such link will also be made available in the “Investor Relations” section of WISeKey’s website http://wisekey.com/investors/ .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.