As Trump and Biden Tour the City Under Siege, Teens Help Make Kenosha Community Safer
High school girls focus on their goal of making 10,000 face masks for Kenosha with MaskUpMKEMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This city of just over 100,000 residents along Lake Michigan’s shores has seen a lot of chaos in the past few weeks. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have recently toured Kenosha, WI to calm the citizens and bring back some peace to the community.
However, as others watch and wait, two teenage girls continue to focus on their goal of making Kenosha a safer place to live.
Srisupraja Kandrakota and her friend Breanna Witt are making 10,000 face masks for health workers, fellow students, teachers, and families who need them to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as schools open this week.
Using Donated Materials and Their Time
These two young women are making masks from donated materials – thanks to Loretta Kryshak with Rebel Reform and co-founder of MaskUpMKE.org. To that, the girls have donated their time, labor, and love for the Kenosha community.
Instead of playing video games or hanging out with friends, they’ve spent most of their summer creating more than 7,700 facemasks and are on their way to making an additional 2,300 to reach their goal.
MaskUpMKE and Ongoing Efforts
MaskUpMKE.org, Rebel Converting, and Rebel Reform promote the importance of wearing a face mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in southeastern Wisconsin and across the state. Face masks are distributed to anyone needing a mask for absolutely free.
MaskUpMKE.org continues to promote masks or face coverings throughout the city and across the state as an effective way for citizens to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Getting more people involved across the community, as these young women in Kenosha, is a fantastic way to build awareness,” said Loretta Kryshak, of Rebel Reform. “COVID is not going away, and the simple act of wearing a face covering can save lives, prevent the spread, and reduce the length and severity of this pandemic. MaskUpMKE and all of the volunteers are committed to ensuring our entire community has access to free and effective masks.”
About Loretta Kryshak, Rebel Reform, and MaskUpMKE
Loretta Kryshak is no stranger to charitable causes and fostering social awareness campaigns. She is a talented and creative visionary with incredible passion and years of management experience in the corporate world. Loretta brings a wealth of expertise to Rebel Reform and MaskUpMKE and first gained her nonprofit know-how by volunteering for several organizations throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
Loretta Kryshak’s and her husband, Mike Kryshak are the driving force behind MaskUpMKE and the Rebel Reform face mask initiative. Loretta believes passionately in giving back to the community and taking care of the most vulnerable residents.
