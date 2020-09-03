Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,406 in the last 365 days.

09/03/20-HAWAI‘I ISLAND STATE PARKS CLOSURES IN COLLABORATION WITH COUNTY CLOSURES

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: September 3, 2020

 

HAWAI‘I ISLAND STATE PARKS CLOSURES IN COLLABORATION WITH  COUNTY CLOSURES 

(Honolulu) – At the request of Mayor Harry Kim and to mirror the County of Hawaiʻiʻs latest Emergency Order, closing all county beach parks, the DLNR Division of State Parks is closing all Big Island coastal and beach park areas effective this Friday, September 4 continuing through September 18. This effort is aimed at preventing large unauthorized gatherings and suppressing the increasing spread of COVID-19, particularly during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. At all affected parks, gates will remain locked and parking lots will be closed.   

Parks closed 9-4 to 9-18, 2020 

 

# # # 

Media Contact:  Dan Dennison  Senior Communications Manager  (808) 587-0396

You just read:

09/03/20-HAWAI‘I ISLAND STATE PARKS CLOSURES IN COLLABORATION WITH COUNTY CLOSURES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.