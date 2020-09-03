09/03/20-HAWAI‘I ISLAND STATE PARKS CLOSURES IN COLLABORATION WITH COUNTY CLOSURES

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: September 3, 2020

HAWAI‘I ISLAND STATE PARKS CLOSURES IN COLLABORATION WITH COUNTY CLOSURES

(Honolulu) – At the request of Mayor Harry Kim and to mirror the County of Hawaiʻiʻs latest Emergency Order, closing all county beach parks, the DLNR Division of State Parks is closing all Big Island coastal and beach park areas effective this Friday, September 4 continuing through September 18. This effort is aimed at preventing large unauthorized gatherings and suppressing the increasing spread of COVID-19, particularly during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. At all affected parks, gates will remain locked and parking lots will be closed.

Parks closed 9-4 to 9-18, 2020

# # #

Media Contact: Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396