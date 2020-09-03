LGI Homes, Inc. Reports August 2020 Home Closings

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 669 home closings in August 2020, compared to 677 home closings in August 2019. In addition, the Company ended the first eight months of 2020 with 5,120 home closings, a 13.2% increase over 4,521 home closings during the first eight months of 2019.



As of the end of August 2020, the Company had 107 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

CONTACT:

Joshua Fattor, Vice President of Investor Relations

(281) 210-2619

InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com



