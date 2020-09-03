Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 51.4% for the Month of August

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of August 2020, compared to traffic figures for August 2019.



For August 2020, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 51.4%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 45.2%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 61.1%.



Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Aug-19 Aug-20 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 20 % Change Guadalajara 890.4 420.9 (52.7%) 6,929.5 3,501.3 (49.5%) Tijuana* 527.8 420.4 (20.3%) 3,960.1 2,673.2 (32.5%) Los Cabos 201.3 107.1 (46.8%) 1,304.1 669.5 (48.7%) Puerto Vallarta 191.4 81.8 (57.3%) 1,226.9 547.3 (55.4%) Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0%) 6.1 1.0 (84.3%) Guanajuato 176.9 80.7 (54.4%) 1,355.5 628.4 (53.6%) Hermosillo 148.7 63.5 (57.3%) 1,174.0 568.3 (51.6%) Mexicali 101.1 54.5 (46.1%) 780.9 420.8 (46.1%) Morelia 38.3 32.0 (16.4%) 306.1 239.5 (21.8%) La Paz 95.8 44.3 (53.8%) 668.2 328.9 (50.8%) Aguascalientes 53.7 29.5 (45.1%) 414.9 214.1 (48.4%) Los Mochis 31.5 13.8 (56.1%) 254.1 118.6 (53.3%) Manzanillo 7.4 2.8 (62.7%) 64.3 30.4 (52.7%) Total 2,465.2 1,351.2 (45.2%) 18,444.7 9,941.2 (46.1%)



International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):



Airport Aug-19 Aug-20 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 20 % Change Guadalajara 390.9 182.6 (53.3%) 2,916.7 1,467.3 (49.7%) Tijuana* 244.3 125.0 (48.8%) 1,931.7 1,067.2 (44.8%) Los Cabos 260.5 98.0 (62.4%) 2,596.0 1,157.5 (55.4%) Puerto Vallarta 155.4 37.9 (75.6%) 2,321.3 1,184.7 (49.0%) Montego Bay 400.7 67.7 (83.1%) 3,359.2 1,276.1 (62.0%) Guanajuato 61.3 24.6 (59.9%) 480.6 208.2 (56.7%) Hermosillo 5.5 2.0 (63.7%) 46.4 25.7 (44.6%) Mexicali 0.6 0.1 (82.4%) 4.5 1.5 (67.0%) Morelia 36.3 19.9 (45.2%) 284.3 141.8 (50.1%) La Paz 0.9 0.3 (69.2%) 8.6 4.5 (48.0%) Aguascalientes 21.8 8.9 (59.2%) 145.7 68.6 (52.9%) Los Mochis 0.6 0.1 (82.5%) 4.8 1.5 (68.4%) Manzanillo 2.8 1.0 (63.0%) 58.8 31.6 (46.3%) Total 1,581.8 568.1 (64.1%) 14,158.6 6,636.1 (53.1%)



Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):



Airport Aug-19 Aug-20 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,281.3 603.4 (52.9%) 9,846.2 4,968.6 (49.5%) Tijuana* 772.1 545.4 (29.4%) 5,891.8 3,740.4 (36.5%) Los Cabos 461.9 205.1 (55.6%) 3,900.1 1,827.0 (53.2%) Puerto Vallarta 346.8 119.7 (65.5%) 3,548.2 1,731.9 (51.2%) Montego Bay 401.5 67.7 (83.1%) 3,365.3 1,277.1 (62.1%) Guanajuato 238.2 105.3 (55.8%) 1,836.1 836.6 (54.4%) Hermosillo 154.2 65.5 (57.5%) 1,220.3 594.0 (51.3%) Mexicali 101.7 54.6 (46.3%) 785.3 422.3 (46.2%) Morelia 74.6 51.9 (30.4%) 590.5 381.2 (35.4%) La Paz 96.8 44.6 (54.0%) 676.8 333.4 (50.7%) Aguascalientes 75.5 38.4 (49.2%) 560.5 282.7 (49.6%) Los Mochis 32.1 13.9 (56.6%) 258.9 120.1 (53.6%) Manzanillo 10.3 3.8 (62.8%) 123.2 62.1 (49.6%) Total 4,047.0 1,919.3 (52.6%) 32,603.2 16,577.3 (49.2%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.





CBX Users:

Aug-19 Aug-20 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 20 % Change Tijuana 240.3 124.4 (48.2%) 1,900.1 1,058.8 (44.3%)



Kingston Airport (in thousands):



Passengers Aug-19 Aug-20 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 20 % Change Domestic N/A 0.0 N/A N/A 1.3 N/A International N/A 47.8 N/A N/A 461.0 N/A Total N/A 47.8 N/A N/A 462.3 N/A



Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Passengers Aug-19 Aug-20 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 20 % Change Domestic 2,465.2 1,351.2 (45.2%) 18,444.7 9,942.5 (46.1%) International 1,581.8 615.9 (61.1%) 14,158.6 7,097.1 (49.9%) Total 4,047.0 1,967.1 (51.4%) 32,603.2 17,039.6 (47.7%)



Highlights for the Period:



While total traffic in August fell 51.4% for all 14 airports in the network, GAP’s Mexican airports experienced a decrease of 49.7%, with a gradual recovery in domestic traffic.

The number of seats available during August 2020 declined by 32.8% compared to August 2019; load factors for the month went from 83.3% in August 2019 to 60.1% in August 2020.

Kingston:

The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 47.8 thousand passengers at August 2020, a 76.1% decline versus August 2019.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

