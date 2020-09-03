N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet September 9-10, 2020

The public is invited to attend the meetings online or by phone. Agendas for the committee meetings on Wednesday and the full commission meeting on Thursday are available here.The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet remotely Wednesday and Thursday, September 9 - 10 by teleconference.

Committee Meetings When: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

To Listen: link to join meeting

9-9:45 a.m. Air Quality

10-10:45 a.m. Steering Committee

11-12:30 p.m. Groundwater & Waste Management

1:30-3:30 p.m. Water Quality

3:45-4:30 p.m. NPDES

Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, September 10, 2020

To Listen: link to join meeting

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

