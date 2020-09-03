Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Introduces Expansive New Ecommerce Selection

Barbecue expert expands retail product line with new direct-to-consumer butchered meats, pre-cooked sides and desserts

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leader in Texas-style barbecue Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving fans unfettered access to restaurant-quality cuts of meat, premium pre-cooked sides and desserts with the launch of their newest line of retail products.

This week, the barbecue joint with nearly 80 years of restaurant experience unveiled an entire new line-up of retail products on their At Home site including ready-to-heat sides and dips such as queso blanco, buffalo chicken dip, scalloped potatoes and broccoli casserole.

The product line extension consists of hand-selected cuts of beef, poultry, pork and fish including wild caught mahi mahi, Atlantic salmon, filet mignon, boneless ribeye and a variety of other hand-trimmed, premium-grade proteins available for delivery exclusively on athome.dickeys.com.

“As a 79-year-old family restaurant we’ve taken our industry knowledge and curated a selection of proteins, southern-style dips and sides to give folks direct access to premium restaurant-grade products. When grocery shopping, it can be overwhelming trying to decide on the right cut of meat or if you’re getting a quality product at a fair price, but our selection is hand-picked to eliminate that stress by bringing only the finest cuts of proteins directly to one’s doorstep,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s selection of fine meats offer peace of mind to consumers at home as every product is 100% natural, USDA inspected and must pass the brand’s rigorous test of quality, which means all products must be sustainably raised and include no added hormones, antibiotics or preservatives. Each cut is hand-trimmed by master butchers and is immediately sealed and flash frozen to ensure every product is delivered at its peak freshness.

Backyard Pit Masters or novice cooks can find detailed guidance on how to prepare each product and view unique recipes to spice up all their family meals on athome.dickeys.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

