Identiv Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

9 th Annual Gateway Conference

Thursday, September 10 at 11 AM PT

22 nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Monday, September 14 at 1:30 PM PT

4 th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference

Thursday, September 17 (one-on-one meetings only)

Identiv management will discuss the company’s Q2 2020 financial results, including sequential revenue growth, 36% year-over-year RFID growth, 23% year-over-year smart card security reader growth, and 28% year-over-year growth in federal government access security solutions. Management will also provide business updates, including the accelerating adoption of NFC, which is reflected in Identiv’s record backlog and projected 80% year-over-year growth in RFID in 2020. Further business catalysts to be presented include recent releases of recurring revenue-based COVID-19 response solutions across occupancy tracking, NFC-based temperature tracking, and the potential impact of these growth drivers going into 2021.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv’s mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

