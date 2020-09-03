Equal Opportunity Schools Announces Two New Board Members

Equal Opportunity Schools

Joanne Harrell and Eric Weaver Join as Equal Opportunity Schools Continues to Sign-On New Partner Districts, Help Schools Navigate Equity in the Era of COVID-19

SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Equal Opportunity Schools, a Seattle-based national nonprofit announced that Joanne Harrell (former CEO of United Way of King County and Microsoft’s current Senior Director of U.S. Citizenship and Market Development) of Seattle, WA and Eric Weaver (formerly of Intel Corporation and currently Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at the Universities Space Research Association) of Columbia, MD have officially joined the Equal Opportunity Schools Board of Directors. Their 3-year terms began August 2020 and end September 2023.

As Board members, they will ensure the fiduciary responsibilities of the educational non-profit and will provide oversight of the strategic direction of the organization.

Says Joanne Harrell: “Since genius is spread equally across our society, it makes sense that all learners should have the opportunity to fully explore and develop their potential. EOS aligns with my belief system and is a vehicle for actualization of my vision of educational and opportunity equity. I am excited to be part of the EOS efforts to extend opportunity to underserved students nationwide.”

Says Eric Weaver: “EOS is a necessary answer to many of the inequities we see in our educational institutions. I believe having a vibrant economy requires sustained quality education resulting in a skilled workforce, and I hope my years of experience advocating for educational and workforce improvements will be an asset to the board and to the staff as they continue to build, grow, and enhance the internal structures that will ensure the success of this organization – and of the students it aims to reach.”

Says Equal Opportunity School’s Board Chair Dr. Deborah Wilds: “We welcome Joanne Harrell and Eric Weaver to the board and look forward to the value that their leadership will bring to our organization. They come at a pivotal time in our ten-year history and we trust that their years of experience will help us to sustain and grow in the dynamic ways these unprecedented times will demand of us."

As United Way of King County’s former CEO and Microsoft’s current Senior Director of U.S. Citizenship and Public Affairs, Joanne’s proven skills in strategy development, marketing and communications will help EOS hone its branding and recognition as a leader in the field of educational equity.

Formerly at Intel Corporation, Eric is the current Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer with the Universities Space Research Association. His nearly 20 years’ experience of building and supporting high performance teams in for-profit, non-profit, and public sector environments will support EOS’ ongoing efforts to maximize its internal operations.

About Equal Opportunity Schools (eoschools.org)

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national organization serving school districts of all sizes. We are here to help better serve students of color and low-income students and improve the accessibility of advanced learning classes. We provide tools such as a gaps chart analysis; equity pathways reports; beginning- and end-of-year student/administrator surveys; best practices from more than 650 schools in 210+ districts across 33 states; and support to make equity and improved access to rigorous courses a district priority.

