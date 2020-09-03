AdventHealth for Women and Concord RENTS Partners With “Support Our Scholars” Mentoring Program

A not for profit organization that mentors and tutors young women in high school and college

MAITLAND, Fla., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS announces a partnership with Support Our Scholars by donating meeting space in their corporate office for the "AdventHealth for Women Launch Pad/Study Center" sponsored by AdventHealth for Women. Starting September 1st, this space will be utilized as a campus to provide mentoring and tutoring to young women as they graduate high school and continue to further their educational career.



Support Our Scholars also provides financial and emotional support to help these young women reach their fullest potential. Each scholar receives a stipend and dorm essentials, financial and leadership guidance, business contacts for professional opportunities, and a trained mentor who remains with her through her college career.

Support Our Scholars is a not for profit organization whose mission is to support underprivileged young women with extraordinary potential. Our organization selects young woman at the top of their high school graduating class and mentors them throughout their four years of college and beyond.

AdventHealth for Women is part of one of the largest health care providers in the United States and provides comprehensive health and wellness services and minimally invasive procedures for women at every stage of life bringing world-class physicians, cutting-edge technology and a full spectrum of nationally recognized women’s health care services together in a single location.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.