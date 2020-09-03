Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,368 in the last 365 days.

Rain Therapeutics to Present at Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain, will present a corporate overview at Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference being held September 8-10, 2020.

Citi’s Annual BioPharma Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 8
Time: 10:05 a.m. EDT

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for patients with cancer. Rain’s lead program is RAIN-32, a small molecule MDM2 inhibitor for patients with well-differentiated and de-differentiated liposarcoma, and other indications exhibiting MDM2 gene amplification or overexpression. RAIN-32 has completed clinical trials in certain solid tumors and hematological malignancies.  Tarloxotinib, a hypoxia-activated pan-HER inhibitor is in clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and HER2 activating mutations, as well as a tumor-agnostic cohort for patients with NRG1, EGFR, HER2, and HER4 fusions. Rain is also developing a potential first-in-class inhibitor of RAD52 in the DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathway as a synthetic lethal strategy for tumors with BRCA1/2 mutations.   For more information, visit www.rainthera.com.

Media Contact for Rain
Cait Williamson, PhD
LifeSci Communications
+1.646.751.4366
cait@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Rain Therapeutics to Present at Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.