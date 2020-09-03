Rain Therapeutics to Present at Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain, will present a corporate overview at Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference being held September 8-10, 2020.



Date: Tuesday, September 8

Time: 10:05 a.m. EDT

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for patients with cancer. Rain’s lead program is RAIN-32, a small molecule MDM2 inhibitor for patients with well-differentiated and de-differentiated liposarcoma, and other indications exhibiting MDM2 gene amplification or overexpression. RAIN-32 has completed clinical trials in certain solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Tarloxotinib, a hypoxia-activated pan-HER inhibitor is in clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and HER2 activating mutations, as well as a tumor-agnostic cohort for patients with NRG1, EGFR, HER2, and HER4 fusions. Rain is also developing a potential first-in-class inhibitor of RAD52 in the DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathway as a synthetic lethal strategy for tumors with BRCA1/2 mutations. For more information, visit www.rainthera.com .