Introducing the All-New 2021 Malibu M220

LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats™, the global leader in towboat sales, has announced the release of its all-new M220. The new luxury wake boat takes its cues from the flagship M240, blending the best of Malibu's tech and innovation into a 22-foot 5-inch package dripping with luxury while sacrificing nothing on the iconic wakes the M-Line hull is known for.



“Like all of our towboats, the M220 was born out of customer demand,” said CEO Jack Springer. “The response to the M240 was overwhelming. We kept getting requests for a more compact version of the ultra-premium M240, so we worked incredibly hard to make a boat just under 23 feet that would live up to the new benchmark the M-Series set. The result is nothing less than a ground-breaking towboat that sets a new standard in its size class.”

The M220 has the same striking profile that fans will instantly recognize from the M240. Exclusive to the M-Series, this deeper M-Line hull features a high freeboard that allows for more ballast, more storage and a larger on-water presence than your average midsize towboat. The groundbreaking M-Line hull also allows for the M220 to cut through rough water like a bigger boat while still handling like a more compact boat. The Ballast System includes both plug ‘n’ play and Quad Hard Tanks™ with eMLS fast-fill and fast-drain pumps, getting you on the water and riding in a fraction of the standard pump time. The M-Line hull equipped with Surf Gate™, Power Wedge™ III and Surf Band™ tames all this wake potential. Surf Gate is Malibu’s patented surf system to create a perfect wave on either side of the boat with the touch of a button, Power Wedge III customizes the wake or wave to your ideal shape and Surf Band puts you in control of the entire experience while you’re riding. Boat speed, wave switching for transferring from side to side, wedge controls and music volume are all right there at your wrist without ever having to shout at the driver.

The M220 is fully customizable for everyone to find their perfect boat. Option your M220 with the Core edition and get an unbelievable dash design paired with the ultra-intuitive Malibu Operating System, mOS, or upgrade your M220 by selecting the M-Series edition and receive the premium luxury dash housing, a sleek windshield with air vents, and upgraded stereo system. For those lucky enough to drive the new M220, the available Power Seat beckons at the deluxe helm. An ergonomic work of art with diamond stitching, a swivel and slide function, a flip-up bolster and automatic raising and lowering, the M220’s helm seat is worthy of the boat’s alpha status. With unique top-of-the-line styling, the Core edition and M-Series dash houses the most important piece of tech in the boat: the Malibu Command Center™. Featuring dual touch screens that control everything from forward- and rear-facing cameras to audio to lighting to all of your wake functionality and much more, the Malibu Command Center is powered by mOS, a groundbreaking operating system that’s as easy to navigate as it is powerful. Tactile buttons and dials back up digital functionality so you can easily tweak settings while running down the lake, and Stern Turn™ lets you boost the back of the boat with a simple control on the throttle to navigate complex docking and loading situations with ease.

The M220 is packed with luxury features. Take the strain out of reboarding with the available Flip Down Swim Step and wind down at the luxury transom seat, or go straight into the plush lounge through the transom walk-over, complete with cool-touch Malibu Soft Grip for sure footing that won’t heat up. Watch your friends ride from the available Malibu Multi View Wake Bench™ that transitions from a standard bench seat to rear-facing seating to a dining table in seconds. Or just kick back on one of the contoured wraparound bench seats and enjoy premium, diamond-stitched vinyl, wireless charging options, stout billet aluminum accents, and cup holders peppered throughout. Passengers can also migrate to the spacious hybrid bow for a truly revolutionary forward seating experience featuring exclusive Malibu innovations like the available flip-up bow seatback that converts the bow into a playpen with triple-wide forward seating while doubling as a wind block. No matter where you sit, the crystal-clear sound of the digitally tuned, 5,500-watt Wet Sounds audio package with available 12-inch subs will set the soundtrack for your perfect summer while available RGB accent lights set the ambiance.

Standing tall over the lounge is your choice of the all-new 2021 Malibu G5 tower, a standard arch that tows riders as well as it supports board racks and speakers, or the top-of-the-line Malibu Gx™ tower, complete with automatic raising and lowering and even a mister option for those extra-hot summer days. Either way, you can’t go wrong with Malibu’s factory-built towers to complete the look and function of your new M220.

A great wake boat is nothing without a great power plant, and the M220 has the best in the industry. The M220 comes standard with the revolutionary Malibu Monsoon M6Di™ direct injection engine, which is the cleanest, quietest, most reliable, most fuel-efficient and most powerful engine in its class. The available Malibu Monsoon M5Di™ and Malibu Monsoon LT4 powered by GM MARINE® follow suit with the same class-leading features and capabilities bolstered by other power and torque options. Every Monsoon engine is built in Malibu’s custom 70,000-square-foot engine plant and enjoys the same five-year factory warranty as the new M220.

Experience a new level of mid-size dominance with the M220 by visiting your local dealer to get out on the water or by building your custom M220 at malibuboats.com.

2021 Malibu M220 Specifications

Length: 22 Feet, 5 Inches / 6.83 M





Beam: 102 Inches / 2.6 M





Seating Capacity: 15 Friends and Family





Weight: 6,206 lbs. / 2,815 kg





Engine: Powerful, Reliable, Quiet and Clean - Malibu Monsoon M5Di, M6Di or LT4 Powered by GM Marine





Fuel Capacity: 79 G / 299 L





Ballast Capacity: 3,660 lbs. / 1,660 kg





Effective Ballast with Wedge Deployed: 5,160 lbs. / 2,341 kg





Wake and Wave Creation: Class leading

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

Jane Schlegel

Janes@malibuboats.com

