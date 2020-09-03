Spirovant CEO Joan Lau Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of The Year® in Greater Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirovant Sciences, a gene therapy company developing treatments and cures for genetic lung diseases including cystic fibrosis, today announced that its CEO, Joan Lau, PhD, has been named finalist for the Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Award in the Greater Philadelphia area. The award honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October.

“I am sincerely honored to be named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year and to represent our terrific company, our talented team, our inspiring patients, and all the innovative entrepreneurs and scientists in this great region,” said Lau. “The successes and accomplishments of Spirovant, including being acquired twice in 2019, have resulted from the talent, steadfastness and dedication of our rapidly growing team. These truly exceptional individuals power our mission to deliver innovative gene therapy treatments to patients who have no other options. I thank EY for this honor and its support of entrepreneurialism in Greater Philadelphia and throughout the world.”

About EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, DFIN, SolomonEdwards Group, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Murray Devine & Company and Pepper Troutman LLP.

About Spirovant Sciences, Inc.

Spirovant is a gene therapy company focused on changing the course of cystic fibrosis and other genetic lung diseases. The company's current investigational gene therapy technologies are designed to overcome the historical barriers that have prevented effective genetic treatments for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant is advancing programs for cystic fibrosis with both AAV and lentivirus vectors. Spirovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Spirovant is located in Philadelphia, PA. More information is available at https://www.spirovant.com/.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant and Urovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Spirovant and Altavant. Sumitovant's pipeline is comprised of early- through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant please visit https://www.sumitovant.com/.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.

Media Contact

Jennifer Guinan Sage Strategic Marketing 610-410-8111 Jennifer@sagestrat.com