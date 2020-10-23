Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in Washington Receives the Best Compensation-A Million+ Maybe

"The Advocate has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to a Navy Veteran anywhere in Washington State with mesothelioma-who served on a navy submarine.” — Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to a Navy Veteran anywhere in Washington State with mesothelioma-who served on a navy submarine. Erik Karst is one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars-especially if the Veteran served on a submarine. For a career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma the compensation might be in the millions of dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "With all of the 2020 Coronavirus lock-downs in Washington State many Navy Veterans who were showing symptoms of something seriously wrong-may have not gone to see their doctor-or if they did--they could have been misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus. After taking a second look the doctors determined it was mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer-precious time could have been lost. If this sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. If your Navy Veteran loved one has mesothelioma it is vital to begin the financial compensation process as soon as possible." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue, Kent, Everett, Renton, Yakima, Federal Way, Bremerton, The Tri-Cities, Bellingham or anywhere in Washington. https://Washington.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/ mesothelioma-overview.cfm

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma