CANADA’S VITAFIBER® IMO - NAMED FINALIST AS EUROPE’S TOP SPORTS INGREDIENT
Judges impressed with Canadian developed sugar alternative that improves sports performance
BioNeutra Global Corporation (TSX:BGA)
Consumers pursuing a healthy lifestyle and especially athletes and gym goers are looking for a healthy alternative to sugar such as VitaFiber, which provides a range of benefits.”CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crawley, West Sussex, UK. A Canadian developed natural healthy sugar alternative has been chosen a finalist as the top sports ingredient in Europe. The jury composed of a panel of experts assembled by NutraIngredients – a leading European e-magazine - recognized
— Robert Sikora, Director of Sales & Marketing, BioNeutra
VitaFiber® IMO for its ability to improve sports performance, endurance and help with recovery and muscle soreness.
NutraIngredients is a digital publication based in the UK and published by business media powerhouse, William Reed. VitaFiber® IMO, developed by BioNeutra North America (“BioNeutra”), is a low-calorie, plant-based natural sweetener, prebiotic and dietary fibre used to replace sugar and increase fibre in yogurts, protein bars, ice cream, beverages and confectionaries and is sold to manufacturers on four continents.
BioNeutra Vice President of Regulatory and Scientific Affairs, Dr. Vinti Goel, says, “We’re honoured to be a finalist for this coveted award and pleased to be recognized for our commitment to science.” VitaFiber® IMO in combination with whey protein has been the subject of two published clinical trials conducted by one of the world’s top research universities (Texas A&M University) which found it improved sports performance while helping to prevent sugar spikes and dips during workouts.
The studies were led by an American sports expert and are listed on the National Institutes of Health clinical trial website clinicaltrials.gov. The 11-person research team focused on nutrition sports bars - a key area of scientific and industry interest.
Director of Sales and Marketing for Europe, Robert Sikora, says, “Consumers pursuing a healthy lifestyle and especially athletes and gym goers are looking for a healthy alternative to sugar such as VitaFiber, which provides a range of benefits. It’s a prebiotic and dietary fibre and helps with digestion and regularity.”
VitaFiber® IMO is approved for sale by the world’s top three health regulatory bodies, the European Food Safety Authority, the US-FDA and Health Canada.
This honour is the fourth consecutive international recognition this year for VitaFiber and BioNeutra and its third science honour. The Company began the year by being chosen by the world’s top financial newspaper, the Financial Times, for its inaugural listing of the fastest growing companies in the ‘Americas’. VitaFiber was also named a finalist as Asia’s top sports ingredient and a panel of American judges also chose it as a finalist for America’s top prebiotic.
About BioNeutra
BioNeutra is an award-winning, sector-leading Canadian company in the business of research and development, production and commercialization of ingredients for nutraceutical, functional and mainstream foods and beverages with a focus on its lead product – VitaFiber® IMO.
VitaFiber® IMO is made using a patented process that naturally and enzymatically converts starch molecules from plant-based starches such as pea or tapioca into healthy functional molecules. The conversion process does not involve any chemical modification making VitaFiber a natural food and beverage ingredient. VitaFiber® IMO has been approved for sale by the world’s top three health regulatory bodies: generally regarded as safe (GRAS) by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration; a novel food ingredient by Health Canada and the European Food Safety Authority. Additionally, Health Canada has approved VitaFiber® IMO as a dietary fiber. VitaFiber® IMO is naturally sweet, lower in calories than sugar and a natural source of prebiotic dietary fibre for human digestive health. It is also helpful with weight management. VitaFiber® IMO is also non-GMO, vegan friendly, gluten-free, Kosher and Halal certified and available as certified organic.
The Company’s customers include a mix of small and medium businesses as well as a number of high-profile food and beverage manufacturers on four continents.
www.bioneutra.ca www.vitafiberimo.com
