Coronavirus - Guinea-Bissau: UNICEF Guinea-Bissau COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 28th August 2020, Guinea-Bissau has recorded 2,205 cases. Of these confirmed cases, 1,928 (87%) are in Bissau, the capital. Nine (10) regions out of the 11 in the country now have confirmed COVID-19 cases with a recently confirmed case in Bolama. The death toll is 34 people, representing a fatality rate of 1.5%. Among the confirmed cases, 268 (12.7%) are healthcare workers. The country continues to have more cases amongst males 1,240 (56%) compared to females. The age group of 25-34 years remains the most affected by the virus with 459 confirmed (21%) followed by the 15-24 years age group with 361 (16%) cases, and the 35-44 years group with 356 (16%) cases

