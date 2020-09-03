Immigration Law Firm Announces Winner of $1,000 Scholarship for Undocumented Essential Workers
Herman Legal Group Proudly Announces That Laura Perez Vicencio, an Immigrant from Mexico, Has Won the $1,000 Essay Scholarship. Read Her Inspiring Words.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Herman Legal Group, an immigration law firm, is proud to announce the winner of its $1,000 Scholarship: Ms. Laura Perez Vicencio, an immigrant from Tequila, Mexico, who resides in Utah.
The Herman Legal Group, founded by Immigration Attorney Richard Herman, sponsored this scholarship to encourage greater appreciation for undocumented immigrant workers, many of whom are valiantly working on the frontlines of COVID-19.
Ms. Perez Vicencio's winning essay is entitled, The “I” Word, and beautifully answers the question: "What Do You Think of When You Hear the Word Immigrant?"
Here is a sample of her poignant message that resonates in these difficult times:
"Growing up, my mother was a housekeeper, and dad, a construction worker. They worked hard from dusk to dawn every day. Even on the weekends, my parents would find a way to earn more income for our growing family. Going to work meant we would have a roof over our heads and not have to live in the streets....
I was happy that my parents had the jobs they did. My classmate’s parents worked hard, but not as much as mine did. I was so proud but was ashamed of saying what my parents did for a living. When asked what my parents did for a living, I was ashamed to speak the truth so instead, I would reply with “I’m not sure what they do, something that has to do with the government.”
I had no idea what that even meant but at that time, I thought it was better than saying a housekeeper or construction worker. On career days, all the parents would show up in their white coats or firefighter’s outfits. I remember being embarrassed to say that my parents were from Mexico and what my parents really did for work. I wanted to be like the others, I wanted parents who didn’t work in housekeeping or construction.
As I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and embrace my culture. I love that I’m a dreamer, I am unique and I have a story to tell. I love that I’m from Mexico (Tequila, Jalisco to be exact). I love that I can say I’m from Tequila, where the best Tequila is made! I love what my parents do for work.
My dad can build me a house if he wanted to and my mom could teach me tips and tricks on deep cleaning my house. I’ve learned not to be ashamed of my roots but rather to be proud of where I come from. I’ve learned that my parents are not only hard workers but they are so much more. They are there to heal me when I’m sick or get hurt, they are my therapists when I need someone to talk to, they are so much more than where they come from and what they do for work. They crossed the border thinking about my future, they are self-less. They stand up from themselves when a person at the grocery store tells them to go back to their country, they are self-advocates. They are cooks, an encyclopedia, storytellers, singers, actors, and comedians and so much more.
When I hear the word Immigrant, I think of my parents. Immigrants are people who risk their lives and give everything they have. Immigrants are the persons who are willing to take their sweaters off their back only for you to be warm. They are those who work housekeeping and construction jobs only to come and have a roof over their heads. Immigrants are those who go to work every day no matter the circumstance to be able to provide for their families. Immigrants are responsible, hard-workers who sacrifice every little bit they have to make their families happy. They are taxpayers who contribute to our economy. They save lives, they are educators, mentors, and defenders of the only country they know so well. They are so much more than their place of birth and jobs, they are our heroes."
The essay scholarship attracted many outstanding essay submissions from immigrants from around the world and residing throughout the U.S. On its website, the Herman Legal Group has published the winning essay, as well as 8 runner-up essays,
Richard Herman, Esq.
Herman Legal Group
+1 2163750231
email us here