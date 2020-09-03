J. Craig Holding Corp. Makes Equity Investment in the Motion Picture Production Entitled “MVP” Written and Directed by Nate Boyer

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- J. Craig Holding Corp., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, announced it has taken part in the financing of the motion picture production written and directed by Nate Boyer, currently entitled “MVP”.



This will be the first of many assets announced within the J. Craig Holding Corp. portfolio and its first movie financing. Ultra Pure Water Technologies CEO, Jerry C. Craig, who recently submitted the required paperwork for an official name change to FINRA, is no stranger to Hollywood production. Mr. Craig has worked in or on multiple films in his career.

“I am excited to work with Nate on this project. He is a true patriot and after reading the script, I was moved by its overall message. I love football, have tremendous respect for our military troops and knew I had to be a part of this production,” stated Jerry C. Craig.

Under the financing agreement, the company shall be entitled to recoup their original Investment Contribution, with a 20% premium from gross receipts. The company is also entitled to a cut as high as 33% of the overall profits above certain benchmarks.

Currently entitled “MVP”, which stands for Merging Vets & Players, features cameos from NFL greats and a star-studded celebrity cast. The movie takes a deeper look into the sensitive subject of suicide, a tragedy that happens way too often amongst our military veterans as they transition into society as a civilian. Nate Boyer plays a retired Marine living in a shelter known famously as “The Barracks” in Hollywood, California, who struggles to get off the street, find a job and a home. An ex-NFL star now dealing with being a civilian himself, no longer in the limelight, he too must deal with the day to day struggles of accepting and transitioning to his new life outside of sports. The two men find camaraderie on the sweat stained mat of a gym. After Boyer’s character loses his best friend due to suicide, the ex-NFL star accepts the responsibility of protecting Boyer’s character from doing the same. They are two fighters, from different fields, with a similar battle at home. Two people, searching for a purpose and a reason to live.

“This film is about the genesis of the nonprofit MVP (vetsandplayers.org) which I co-founded alongside Jay Glazer. Combat vets and former professional athletes often struggle greatly with transition once the uniform comes off. We would never compare war to playing a pro sport, but I did both and I can tell you that the locker room, camaraderie, brotherhood, structure and issues with identity loss are remarkably similar. It’s a blessing to work with Mr. Craig and am truly humbled to have him assist in our film and believe in my vision,” added Boyer.

The movie, which is set to shoot this fall, hopes to be ready for market by the summer of 2021. Similar movies such as The Wrestler, Garden State, Into the Wild, Good Will Hunting, The Fighter, Jarhead and 8 have seen tremendous success in the independent film industry.

YouTube Video on Nate Boyer and Merging Vets & Players: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sauMItM58k

About Nate Boyer

Nate Boyer is what many would deem a renaissance man. The Army Green Beret is also a philanthropist, humanitarian, and former football player for the Texas Longhorns (despite never playing a down of organized football prior to the Special Forces), and later for the Seattle Seahawks becoming the oldest rookie in NFL history at age 34. Being a member of both the military veteran and athlete community, he saw an opportunity to team up both populations to tackle their transition struggles together through the charity Merging Vets & Players (MVP) which he co-founded with Jay Glazer. Boyer’s belief that “Anything is Possible” has served him well throughout his life and has made him especially fit to speak to finding one’s passions and living with purpose. Nate currently works in Film and TV as a producer, director, actor, and host. Among several other projects he currently produces and hosts the NFL Network show: Indivisible with Nate Boyer which features NFL cities, players, and community leaders across America, discussing issues relevant to their communities and how football unites us all to solve these problems.

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

