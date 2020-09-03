Colorado Association Services Hosts Finance Webinar for Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Association Services, an Associa® company, will be hosting “Tools for Understanding Your Financial Report,” a virtual finance seminar for board members, on September 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. MT.

Colorado Association Services believes that a community’s financial health is vital to its success. Created as part of the company’s commitment to education and training, this free virtual seminar was developed to help board members understand the elements of their association’s financials. Whether participants want to better understand their community’s overall finances or take a deeper look at their income statement, operating and reserve accounts, and/or equity account, this webinar will give board members the tools they need to decipher financial reports. Attendees will learn what the numbers in their reports mean for their association, how they are essential to the bottom line, and how they impact future budgeting decisions from Stephanie Langlais, director of community management at Colorado Association Services.

“Understanding a community’s financial health is a critical responsibility of an association board member. Colorado Association Services created this webinar to provide participants with the skills necessary to navigate financial reports successfully,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services president. “This webinar is designed to equip board members with the financial knowledge to manage their budgets and lead their communities with confidence.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

