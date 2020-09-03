Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FTI Engages Maricom To Provide Investor Relations Services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSXV: FTI) (FTI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Maricom Inc. (“Maricom”) to provide investor relations services to the Company with a special French focus in compliance with regulatory guidelines.

Maricom is a Quebec-based investor relations & marketing firm focused on providing fully bilingual investor relations services with a special French focus to build and create awareness for companies in all stages of development in every key network. The firm brings unique expertise and will be providing a range of services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maricom has been retained for a 6-month period starting on September 1st, 2020 at $3,500 per month. The Company has agreed to grant 225,000 stock options to Maricom at an exercise price of $0.20 expiring September 1st, 2022. These options will be subject to vesting provisions in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

ON BEHALF OF THE FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William Hullah, President
T: (416) 444-1058

For FTI Foodtech's French inquiries: 
Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.
E: rs@maricom.ca
T: (888) 585-MARI

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

