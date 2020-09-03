Honoring the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising and the MEK in Camp Ashraf

Neyshabur, Rasht, and Karaj – Honoring the memory of the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising– September 2020

Neyshabur, Rasht, and Karaj – Honoring the memory of the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising– September 2020

2-Various cities – Commemorating the memory of the martyrs of November 2019 uprising- September 2020

Various cities – Commemorating the memory of the martyrs of November 2019 uprising- September 2020

3-Tehran – Posting Maryam Rajavi's banner, the note reads- The MEK is determined to overthrow the anti-Iranian clerical regime – August 29, 2020

Tehran – Posting Maryam Rajavi's banner, the note reads- The MEK is determined to overthrow the anti-Iranian clerical regime – August 29, 2020

4-Tehran- Commemoration the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising – August 29, 2020

Tehran- Commemoration the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising – August 29, 2020

5-Tabriz, Shiraz, Mashhad, Karaj, and Ardabil – Activities of the supporters of the MEK- Protest and uprising until freedom is achieved – August 29, 2020

Tabriz, Shiraz, Mashhad, Karaj, and Ardabil – Activities of the supporters of the MEK- Protest and uprising until freedom is achieved – August 29, 2020

Down with Khamenei, hail to the MEK, hail to Rajavi, slogans displayed in public during last week's campaigns”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following last week's call by Mr. Massoud Rajavi, Leader of the Iranian Resistance, to commemorate the martyrs of the November 2019 Uprising during the holy month of Muharram, Resistance Units and supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) wrote slogans, posted banners and distributed leaflets in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Karaj, Sanandaj, Behbahan, Rasht, Isfahan, Shiraz, Neyshabur, Qom, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Dehdasht, Tabriz, and Khorramabad, commemorating those fallen heroes. They also marked the 52 martyrs of the MEK, who were massacred at Camp Ashraf, Iraq by the IRGC's terrorist Quds Force on September 1, 2013.

Some of the slogans displayed in public during last week's campaigns included: "The only way to freedom is to rise, and revolt to obtain your freedom," "MEK Martyrs in Camp Ashraf are symbols of perseverance and resistance. We will pursue their path," "Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi," "Remembering the martyrs of Camp Ashraf, symbols of sacrifice and resistance," "The MEK is determined to overthrow the anti-Iranian clerical regime," "The Resistance Units will overthrow the clerical regime," "Down with Khamenei, hail to the MEK, hail to Rajavi," "Massoud Rajavi: The MEK has dedicated itself to the liberation of its homeland."

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
September 3, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

Iran: Commemoration of the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising and the MEK in Camp Ashraf in September 2013

You just read:

Honoring the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising and the MEK in Camp Ashraf

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Honoring the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising and the MEK in Camp Ashraf
Iran: Activities of defiant youth in breaking the atmosphere of repression
Iran: Defiant youth in Tehran and provinces target repression centers
View All Stories From This Author