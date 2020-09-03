Learn How to Prepare for Disasters During National Preparedness Month Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year alone, small businesses nationwide encountered numerous challenges affecting their business operations and employees, from COVID-19, wildfires, hurricanes, and earthquakes. These events are reminders that business owners with a plan to protect their organizations from the financial fallout have a greater chance of sustaining any effects caused by a disaster.

September is National Preparedness Month, and this year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make your Plan Today.” Join the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, and the Insurance Information Institute on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. EDT for a live webinar on preparing for severe weather, future COVID-19 interruptions, and other disasters. In addition to presentations by experts from IBHS and Triple-I, two small business owners will share their stories of how they prepared for and successfully recovered from devastating disasters.

WHAT: National Preparedness Month Webinar

WHO: Gail Moraton – Business Resiliency Manager, IBHS

Alison Bishop – Internal Operations Manager at Spry Health, Inc.

Alejandro Contreras – Director, Preparedness, Communication & Coordination, SBA Office of Disaster Assistance

Janice Jucker – Co-Owner, Three Brothers Bakery –2018 Phoenix Award Winner for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery

Loretta Worters – Vice-President, Media Relations at Triple-I

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m. EDT

HOW: Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/992418504905457168

The SBA provides disaster recovery assistance following a declared disaster in the form of low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofits and businesses of all sizes. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/disaster.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at IBHS.org.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.

